EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is accused of murder after she shot and killed a woman during a robbery in East St. Louis.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said Makisha Gurlly fired her gun during a robbery, hitting Destiny Smith in the head, killing her. Smith was 22 years old from St. Louis. This happened in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street in East St. Louis at 3:49 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say Gurlly stole Smith's wallet in the deadly robbery.
Gurlly was charged with murder and armed robbery. She remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
