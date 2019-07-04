CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A woman is facing charges after a boy who was spending the night at her house died.
WATCH: 'He's never going to grow;' Mother wracked with grief after 13-year-old fatally shot at sleepover
Nicol Kirgan is charged with three counts of obstructing justice. Two of the counts are connected to other crimes, police said.
Jaden Krauss, 13, was fatally shot while spending the night at Kirgan’s house in Centralia, Illinois on May 4. Police say she destroyed evidence connected to his death.
Two of Kirgan’s children, who are juveniles, have also been charged.
Police say she also destroyed evidence connected to a burglary at the Alternative School in Centrailia in June 2018, and destroyed evidence connected to a burglary at a salon in Centralia that occurred less than a month later.
She is being held in the Marion County Jail.
