SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 21-year-old charged Monday in connection a deadly shooting in the Marine Villa neighborhood of South City
A man in his 40s was found shot in the 2200 block of Alberta just after 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, 21-year-old Jasmine Baker was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
