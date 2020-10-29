ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man, killing him and setting the house he was in on fire in North City.
According to charging documents, 27-year-old Tatyana Shitek Smiley shot Charles Watkins, 72, several times and then took the top of a gas can in the kitchen of a residence on the 4900 block of Thursh Ave. This happened on June 28 this year.
[READ: Police ID 2 burned bodies found blocks apart in St. Louis]
Investigators determined Watkins was dead before the fire took over the residence. Smiley was first determined as a suspect when she was picked up by an ambulance just a short distance away from the fire that day with severe burns.
Officers found Watkins' debit card and the gas can top in her car.
She's been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree arson and armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.