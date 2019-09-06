UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident after slamming into three different vehicles around University City and then fleeing from the scene Friday afternoon.
Police said the 38-year-old woman struck three different vehicles on Olive and Midland, Midland and Hanley and Olive and Pennsylvania. Police said she left all the scenes after crashing her blue SUV into the vehicles.
Police said occupants of two vehicles were taken into local hospitals with minor injuries.
The woman was located at Delmar and Leland and was taken into custody. She was charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of felony property damage.
If you have any information, call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.
