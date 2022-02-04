Woman charged after filing false police report claiming hate crime on SIUE campus

UPDATE:
On Friday, Jan. 4, the SIUE Police Department said the claims were false and there were no hate crime notes posted on campus. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office have charged Kaliyeha A. Clark-Mabins with filing a false police report.
The police department said the two people who were accused of writing the notes were cleared of any involvement.
"This incident should remind individuals how important it is to preserve and protect due process and fairness in procedure and communication," the police department said in a press release. "The SIUE Police Department is committed to protecting all members of our community. I appreciate the work of our detectives and assisting agencies in finding resolution."
ORIGINAL STORY:
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway by police at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville over an alleged message written on a dorm room door on January 23.
"I saw a picture flying around social media with what had been written and it was some pretty vile things," JC Trello said. He is one of the residents at Woodland Hall where the message was found.
University officials are not saying what was written but say the students who live in the dorm room where the message was found, were targeted with racial slurs, threats and hostility.
"I was disgusted, it was, it was really shocking," said student Tamia Mackey.
The university reacted to the discovery of the message by alerting their Bias Incident Response Team and sending out an email to enforce the campus community. And the police department launched an investigation.
Jamie Ball is SIUE's director of opportunity, access and Title IX coordinator.
"When an incident like this occurs, we're mindful not only of individual impacts, but community impacts. So we think it's important for the campus community to have some understanding about what's happened," she said.
Students told News 4 that the victims are two female students and that the student who wrote the message is also a female student. And they describe the message as referencing violence and saying something derogatory about Black people.
The university's Black Student Union released the following statement:
"We are saddened by the incident that occurred on our campus & offer the victim our full support. In the 21st century, we expected an institution focused on 'diversity and inclusion' to move swiftly when it comes to creating a safe community for its minority students. We hope that their decision on the matter is one that will bring us together in the right direction: due justice and equality."
Lathan Hall is also a resident of Woodland Hall.
"This is a campus that really prioritizes diversity and safety of the students. It's a really stupid move that anyone would think that they'd be like able to get away with this," he said.
