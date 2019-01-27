MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A daycare owner has been charged after a 3-month-old suffocated in her Maplewood home back in November, 2018.
Laura Minnick has been charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of children. The charges were filed Friday, January 26.
Minnick, 39, was intoxicated when police responded to the death of the 3-month-old at her unlicensed daycare back in November, according to police.
Officers responded to the home after a report of an infant girl in cardiac arrest. When they arrived, Minnick said the child rolled over onto her face and stopped breathing.
Court documents say the girl’s lips were blue and her body was “cool to the touch” when emergency responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Six other children were found in the home. Some of them were covered with shelves, boxes and crates. Minnick told police she hid them so they would not escape.
The daycare was in the 3600 block of Cambridge in Maplewood.
