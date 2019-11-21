ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman drove to Lambert Airport after being caught in a crossfire on Interstate 70 overnight.
Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a News 4 photographer saw a vehicle with a bullet hole at the airport. A source told News 4 a woman was driving along the interstate while two cars were shooting at one another.
The woman was taken to the hospital with an injury from broken glass but is expected to recover.
No other information has been released.
