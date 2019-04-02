AUSTIN, Tex. (KMOV.com) – A woman says she caught her Lyft driver on camera, falling asleep at the wheel.
The woman says she noticed her driver veering off the road. The video she captured shows the driver’s eyes getting heavy.
"You can see through the mirror her eyes, she’s just nodding on and off, on and off and I keep going ‘hello,’ keep saying ‘excuse me," said passenger Aira McGilber.
The woman said she was disturbed by the response she got from Lyft after she complained.
"Thank you for letting us know that the driver fell asleep. I’ve gone ahead and added a $5 coupon off for your next ride but the coupon is good for the next 30 days and will automatically apply to your next ride,” McGilber says a person with Lyft told her. “It kind of made me disgusted that it felt like my life was worth a $5 coupon for their app after I felt unsafe."
Lyft has fully reimbursed her for the ride and promised she won’t be connected with that driver again. The company says it investigates all reports of fatigued driving and may even ban drivers for failing to act safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.