ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman who was sitting in her car while parked in her garage in St. Louis.
Police said the suspect opened the driver’s door, pointed a gun at the 60-year-old woman, and order her out of the car.
The woman complied and the man took off with the 2017 Honda Accord along with the victim’s purse and personal items, police said.
The woman was not hurt in the carjacking.
The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s.
The robbery happened around 7:35 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of Maryland.
