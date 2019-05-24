ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked outside a Central West End bar early Friday morning.
The 26-year-old was sitting in her 2014 Ford Focus on the rear parking lot at the SubZero Restaurant when the suspect approached her driver-side door around 1:10 a.m. The suspect then opened the victim’s car door and removed the woman from the vehicle.
The suspect then got into the Ford Focus and drove away.
The woman was not injured.
While officers were investigating, they were notified that the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash at St. Louis Avenue and Euclid. After the crash, the suspect reportedly ran from the scene.
The two men who were inside the vehicle that was hit by the suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.