ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked while parking her Lexus in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Around 5 a.m., the 64-year-old woman was parking her 2010 Lexus RX350 when two men approached her, showed a gun and demanded she exit the vehicle in the 3700 block of Gustine. After the woman exited the vehicle, the suspects got in and drove off.
The woman was not injured
The investigation is ongoing.
