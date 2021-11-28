ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men stole a woman's car after they asked her to use her phone Saturday night, police said.
The woman pulled into a parking lot in the 6600 block of Clayton around 9:15 p.m. to drop someone off when two men came up to the car. Police said they asked to use the driver's phone and, when she didn't respond, pulled out a gun and stole her 2016 Chevy Cruze.
The two suspects then drove off. No one was injured in the incident.
