FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was carjacked Sunday morning in the Ferguson Schnucks parking lot.
Two black men approached a woman just after 9 a.m. and showed a weapon and demanded her vehicle, according to police.
The vehicle was tracked via its OnStar and was found a short time later in the area of Lilac and 270.
Police processed the vehicle for prints and are currently looking at surveillance footage.
The woman was not injured.
The incident is currently under investigation by police.
