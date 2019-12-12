ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was reportedly carjacked in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.
The 22-year-old victim told officers she was sitting in her parked car in the 100 block of North 7th Street around 9 p.m. when a man approached her.
He reached into his pocket as though he had a gun, and demanded she get out of the car.
A second man opened the driver-side door, and the woman fled on foot. The two men got into the car, a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, and drove away, according to police.
The victim was not hurt in the carjacking.
The first suspect was described to police as a black man in his early 20s with dark complexion. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket.
The second suspect was only described as a black male.
