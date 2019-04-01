ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Saturday, March 30, a woman was carjacked by two men on the 4800 block of Virginia Avenue around 9:55 p.m.
The victim was a 30-year-old female. She says that she came to a stop at an intersection when two men came to the passenger side of her car and demanded her vehicle. One of the men was armed.
Both suspects were described as black males between 16 and 19 years old, around 5’6”, and 150 lbs. The first suspect wore a blue jacket, and the second suspect wore a blue shirt.
The stolen vehicle was a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.
The victim was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
