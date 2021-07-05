ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked while getting two toddlers out of the car in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood the morning of the Fourth of July.
According to police, the 21-year-old woman had just parked her car in the 5600 block of Enright and was walking around the car to get the boys, ages 1 and 3, out of the car when a man approached her from behind, pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The woman was able to get both kids out of the car before the suspect drove off in her 2010 Toyota Corolla. The carjacking happened just before 1:30 a.m.
No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.