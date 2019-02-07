ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked at gunpoint near Saint Louis University Wednesday evening.
Police said the 28-year-old woman had just parked her 2011 dark blue Hyundai Sonata in the 3600 block of Lindell Blvd. around 8:50 p.m. when an unknown man approached her. The suspect then pointed a gun at her, at which time she dropped all her belongings.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys and then four other unknown men entered the vehicle alongside him. The car then drove off.
No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
