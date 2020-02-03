ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were charged with robbery after police say they took a woman's car at gunpoint after hanging out with her in north St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said Robert Shelton, 18, and Jkai Mabin, 20, were hanging out with a 21-year-old woman in her 2019 Volkswagen Jettas around 5 a.m. Monday. The woman let Shelton drive her car for a while and at some point Mabin got outside the car in the 9700 block of Lorna Lane and walked over to a house.
Police said Mabin then returned to the car and walked over to the woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police said Mabin then pointed a gun at her and demanded she leave the car.
Mabin then pulled the woman out of the car. Shelton then drove away once Mabin was inside the car.
Police said the victim wasn't injured during the incident.
Officers were able to find the car and the suspects 30 minutes later. They were both charged with robbery and armed criminal action.
Mabin and Shelton are being held on a $150,000 cash only bond.
