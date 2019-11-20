ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was carjacked after being rear-ended early Wednesday morning in North City.
The woman was driving east on Lilian near Arlington when a white sedan bumped into the rear of her rental vehicle around 1:40 a.m.
According to police, after the car was hit, a man got out of the white sedan, approached the victim’s driver-side window and pointed a gun at her. The suspect then allegedly ordered the woman out of the rental vehicle, and she complied.
The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off, with the white sedan following.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
