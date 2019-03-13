ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews are on scene after a woman fell into the Missouri River in unincorporated St. Louis County near Bridgeton Wednesday night.
Police said a woman was walking along the Earth City Levee Trail when she slipped into the water near the 4200 block of Rider Trail North.
She called 911 while she was clinging to the roots of a tree that extends into the river, police said.
Information on the woman’s condition was not immediately known.
