ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim called for help while crossing the Eads Bridge.
The woman was reportedly shot in the Metro East and then took the bridge to cross over into St. Louis just before 1 a.m. Monday. She was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.
A News 4 photographer on the bridge noticed a bullet hole in the passenger window of the woman’s vehicle. No other information has been released at this time.
