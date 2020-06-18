EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- What would you do if you saw a snake in your car while driving?
According to a post by the Eureka Police Department, a young woman was driving Interstate 44 and became surprised when she found a snake in her vehicle.
The woman called police and was hysterical while asking for help.
"We are here to help with many problems," said Eureka police in the post.
