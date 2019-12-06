ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two robberies were reported on Washington Avenue within two hours Thursday.
Just before 7:30 p.m., a 45-year-old woman said she was in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue when a man approached her on a bicycle, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. After the woman refused to comply with the suspect’s demand, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and forcibly took her purse before leaving on the bicycle.
Then, around 9:10 p.m., a 30-year-old man robbed Kitchen 4AM in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. The suspect allegedly placed his hand in his pocket to indicate he had a weapon and demanded money, which the employee handed over.
The Kitchen 4AM robbery suspect was later found in the area of 14th and Chestnut and taken into custody. The stolen money was recovered, according to police.
Both investigations are ongoing.
