ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman and boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol officials said Tiffany Turner, 32, and a 12-year-old boy were killed when the car Turner was driving veered into oncoming traffic on Route Y near Ware Church Road, struck a car and then came to rest against a tree.
An 8-year-old girl was transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle had moderate injuries.
