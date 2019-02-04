NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A North City woman is demanding answers from her apartment complex after she said her unit flooded for two days straight.
Jonetta Hirschmugl lives in the Hillvale Apartments with her two children, the complex is located off Goodfellow and Selber Court. She said she emptied several buckets full of water after her outlets and vents began flooding Friday night.
After calling the complex emergency line, she said she took her children to a hotel.
“I have a son with bronchitis and asthma, he can’t breathe this stuff in,” she said.
Hirschmugl said she returned the next day to find her unit a flooded mess. After calling the apartment complex 17 times, she reached out to News 4 for help.
“Just seemed like it was attacking my house,” she said.
Hirschmugl said the water was shut off Sunday morning. Monday, News 4 went to the leasing office and was told to contact the office manager who wasn’t there.
St. Louis police said they responded around noon Monday to the complex after a property manager reported several units were broken into and had copper pipes stolen.
News 4 plans to contact the leasing office again on Tuesday to find out what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.