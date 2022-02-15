Woman bites off part of Lyft driver's ear in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Lyft driver is recovering after a woman allegedly bit off part of his ear during a ride Sunday night.
The incident happened near I-64 and Market in downtown St. Louis. The driver told officers that the armed passenger demanded that he pull over before she took the driver's phone and threw it out the window.
The passenger then tried to take his key and a fight began before the suspect allegedly began to bite the driver's ear. She then pushed him out of the car, got into the driver's seat and took off.
A short time later, police say she crashed the car and walked away.
