BARNHART, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are in custody in connection with a double shooting that happened in Barnhart, Mo. Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot in the 7000 block of Albermarle Court in Barnhart shortly after 12 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police say two men and a woman went to the home shortly before the shooting and then drove off after shots were fired.
The two men were later taken into custody. The woman is still at-large.
Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
