LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman is in custody for the late-December theft of an enclosed construction trailer in southern Lincoln County.
Police said the trailer was stolen from the 400 block of Cass Drive, which is a new addition to the Rockport subdivision, off highway U. The trailer was taken shortly before 11 p.m. on December 20.
Surveillance video released later in the month showed a suspect leaving the scene with the trailer.
On January 9, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they had arrested Kristen Zinselmeier, of Moscow Mills, in relation to the crime. Officials said the 30-year-old was seen driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen towing the stolen trailer, which was later found in the 400 block of Blue Bunting Drive.
The suspect then allowed police to search the vehicle that was sitting in her driveway and said it belonged to her mother but she was driving it. During the search of the Chevrolet Suburban, detectives reportedly found several stolen items from the trailer.
The Suburban was then towed pending the application of a search warrant to recover the stolen items.
December 31, the sheriff’s office received a call from the owner of a horse stable near O’Fallon who reported that Zinselmeier said her and her boyfriend stole the trailer from a construction site a few weeks earlier. The stable owner refused to move the trailer and then reported the conversation to law enforcement, who removed the trailer.
After arranging to meet with authorities during the evening of Jan. 4, Zinselmeier failed to show up and then made comments on social media that the stolen trailer was returned with all of the property contained inside on social media. Authorities said several of the items, including power and hand tools, were still missing.
Officials later received a tip that the suspect was at an apartment in St. Charles. She was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with felony stealing. Her cash-only bond was set at $10,000.
Anyone with information on the trailer’s location or the suspect is urged to contact Detective Bell at 636-528-8546 ext. 3247.
