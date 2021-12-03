Woman arrested in Hazelwood for 2019 'reign of terror' pleads guilty to Bethalto triple murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Alabama woman pleaded guilty in relation to a 2019 triple murder in Madison County.
Brittany McMillan will serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to killing Shari Yates, 59, her son, Andrew Brooks, 30, and John McMillian, 32, in Bethalto. The bodies were found in a home on Mill Street on Dec. 19, 2019.
“These terrible murders shocked the entire Madison County community,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Our prayers today are especially with the family of the victims, who suffered so much loss and acted with incredible dignity and strength. We hope that the defendant’s guilty plea will begin to provide some closure as we continue to aggressively pursue justice against her co-defendant as well.”
A duo arrested in Hazelwood for a deadly multi-state crime spree were charged for a triple homicide in Bethalto, the Major Case Squad said.
McMillan, 30, was arrested alongside Brady Witcher, 41, of Alabama in Hazelwood. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Witcher’s trial is scheduled to being in January.
