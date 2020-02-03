ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is in custody in connection to an August 2019 shooting in North City.
On Aug. 29, a woman was shot multiple times in the 5900 block of Lotus according to police.
On Feb. 3, police said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office had charged Karen Nesbitt, 54, with one count of assault and one count of armed criminal action in relation to the crime.
No other information has been released.
