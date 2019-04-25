MARISSA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman is in custody in St. Clair County after being charged with theft.
Shyann Alstat, of Lenzburg, Illinois, was arrested after officers with the Marissa Police Department were called around 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of trespassing in the 100 block of South Grace Street. During their investigation, the 39-year-old was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for theft under $500.
Alstat’s bond was set at $4,000 (10%).
