JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman believed to have been on a crime spree has been arrested in Jefferson County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Candace Laws is under investigation for a string nearly 30 crimes. Authorities believe the 27-year-old is responsible for seven car thefts, breaking into numerous other cars and a business burglary.
Authorities report the crimes happened in the High Ridge area between May 21 and June 15.
Laws has been charged with three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing and one count of property. She is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $26,000.
The sheriff’s office said more charges could be filed against Laws as part of their ongoing investigation.
