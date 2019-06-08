ST. CLAIR COUNTY , Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Clair woman was arrested for DUI and trespassing overnight after officers and the National Guard kept them from driving into floodwaters, police say.
Police said officers and the National Guard were patrolling the levee around 2 a.m. when a vehicle drove past a posted no trespassing sign and no vehicles allowed sign, almost driving far enough to reach floodwaters had they not come to a stop before hitting a National Guard vehicle and a Dupo police officer.
Authorities said this incident is the perfect example of why they will strongly enforce no trespassing signs.
They warned anyone else planning on coming near the levee that they will arrest anyone who decides to trespass.
