FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a woman who robbed a Florissant store after a failed attempt on the same day.
Shannon Lucas was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and armed criminal action. At 11 a.m. Thursday, Lucas reportedly walked into the CVS store on North Lindbergh near Lindsay Lane and handed a note to a worker that demanded money. Police said Lucas threatened the employee while implying she had a weapon. After not getting any cash, she drove off.
Just 2 miles away, detectives spotted Lucas' car parked in the fire lane of a Dollar General on Paddock Plaza. As they were walking inside, Lucas was exiting. She was quickly taken into custody. An employee told police that the woman threatened an employee with a knife before robbing the store.
Lucas confessed to police after being apprehended. She is being held at St. Louis County jail on a $100,000 bond.
