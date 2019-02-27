ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is in custody after a South City Walgreens was robbed overnight.
Officers were called to the store in the 3920 block of Hampton around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of robbery that just occurred. When officers received a description of the suspect, they concluded that it matched a woman wanted for other recent robberies.
Shortly after the robbery, the suspect’s vehicle was seen traveling on Grand Avenue. Officers from District Six were able to stop it at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Hall Street.
After stopping the vehicle, officers took the suspect to the Walgreens on Hampton, where she was identified by employees there, according to police.
The suspect was then taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
