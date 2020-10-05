NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a Metro East man was found dead at a North City bar Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., police found 36-year-old William Edwards of Cahokia, Illinois, with several gunshot wounds inside Bernie's Bar on North 9th Street, just north of Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Edwards died at the scene, police said.
Detectives said a 28-year-old woman arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was treated and arrested in connection to the shooting.
As of Monday, there has been 207 homicides in St. Louis City in 2020. Last year, the City of St. Louis had 158 homicides around this timeframe.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
