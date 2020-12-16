HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was arrested after a man was killed in Hermann, Missouri Tuesday afternoon.
The man was found shot inside a home in the 900 block of Goethe Street. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Officers on scene took Christine E. Weber, of Hermann, into custody following the shooting. Wednesday she was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $350,000.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
No other details have been released.
