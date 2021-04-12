This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Nastasia Snape. A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's, April 9, 2021, crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday, April 11 could not be determined. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP)