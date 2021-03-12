MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was arrested vandalizing a Maplewood cat café.
Mauhaus Cat Café and Lounge posted on social media that a snow shovel was used to damage a window around 2:20 a.m. on February 23. According to the post, the café’s alarm scared the suspect away and also alerted police. The café also reported their security camera captured the incident.
On March 12, officers with the Maplewood Police Department arrested a woman for the incident.
None of the cats at the café were injured and are all reportedly safe. Although, the café did state the cats are “freaked out” following the incident.
Mauhaus houses adoptable cats from Stray Haven Rescue and helps them find forever homes. Cat and coffee lovers can visit the café at 3101 Sutton Blvd. for their feline fix.
To help pay for repairs, donations can be made online under the COVID fund.
