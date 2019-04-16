ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman reportedly used an aluminum baseball to break windows at a Central West End fast food restaurant after becoming angry over chocolate ice cream.
According to police, the suspect was at the Rally’s on North Vandeventer Avenue during the early morning hours on March 27 when she became enraged after ordering her food. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the woman was angry because employees told her they only had vanilla ice cream and she wanted chocolate.
After getting angry, the woman used the baseball bat to break the glass windows at the Rally’s. She also allegedly threatened three people.
Following the incident, the suspect got into a grey SUV and drove away.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
