CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a woman they said stole almost 150 Legos in two trips to Barnes and Noble.
Chesterfield police released surveillance photos of a woman who allegedly took 126 Lego mini-figurines from the Barnes and Noble on Clarkson Road on February 15.
Police said the woman returned to the same store two days later and took another 16 mini-figurines.
According to the police department, the total value of the toys stolen is over $560.
“Now we’re not sure yet what her intentions are with the 142 Lego mini-figurines, but we do know it probably wouldn’t be a good idea to walk around barefoot inside her residence,” Chesterfield police said in their social media post.
If you recognize this woman, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.
