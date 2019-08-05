BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ballwin Police Department is looking for a lighter thief, the department said on Monday.
Police said the thief has repeatedly stolen from gas stations, taking nearly $1,000 in lighters.
The first crime happened in April where she allegedly threw 300 lighters in her purse. Police said she returned over the weekend to take more.
"It is hard to believe," Ballwin Police Officer Scott Stephens said.
In the latest case, the suspect was wearing a red tracksuit.
