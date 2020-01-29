PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said two women got into a fight Wednesday night that ended with one of them shooting the other in the mouth at a home in North County.
Pagedale police said the shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of Purcell around 9 p.m.
Police said the woman shot in the mouth was conscious and talking at the scene. Law enforcement doesn’t believe her injuries are life-threatening.
The names of the women involved have not been released.
Police were able to take the shooter into custody.
No other information is available at this time.
