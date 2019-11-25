O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in unincorporated O’Fallon, Illinois Sunday evening.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata ran a stop sign and went through the intersection of Seven Hills Road and O’Fallon-Troy Road around 5:35 p.m., crashing into a Mercury Milan.
Gerald N. Cozort, the 91-year-old driver of the Sonata, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The 51-year-old driver of the Milan was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with severe injuries.
No other information has been released.
