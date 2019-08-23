MADISON, Illinois (KMOV.com) --- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection to a string of robberies in the Metro East.
Police said a woman stole a someone's credit card and allegedly used it at Dollar General and Family Dollar on Aug. 10 around 3 p.m.
The woman is described as 5'5 with curly brown hair. She was wearing a red T-shirt with a white logo on the front of it. Surveillance cameras spotted the woman leaving in a red Dodge truck with a black hood. The license plate is positioned near the passenger side headlight.
Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement at 618-876-4300 or leaves an anonymous tip at 618-877-1926.
