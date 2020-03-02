FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman allegedly tried to smuggle drugs to her son who was inside a Franklin County jail over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 54-year-old Sullivan woman went to drop off socks and t-shirts for her son at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center late Saturday night. When a deputy inspected the items, he noticed the seams had been tampered with and small hard crystals, believed to be methamphetamine, was concealed in them.
The woman was then taken into custody for attempting to deliver a controlled substance into the jail. The woman told the deputy she did not have any other drugs on her, but she later showed a small glass jar believed to be holding methamphetamine.
Authorities have not released the woman’s name.
