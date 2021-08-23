LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman is facing charges, accused of trying to steal a fish from a Lake Saint Louis pet store.
Megan Goste, 20, is charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor shoplifting. Police say walked into Pet Land on July 2 and asked for help from an employee, who bagged up for her two live hermit crabs, a live firefish and another salt-water organism for a total of $89.96 in merchandise.
While the fish were being bagged up, police say Goste picked out other merchandise worth $46.99 before she walked down another aisle took the fish, live organism and other items, put them in her purse and left the store.
Officers say Goste admitted to the thefts when questioned.
