WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Granite City woman is charged, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from disabled victims in Madison County.
Andrea Schultz, 36, is charged with 44 counts of unlawful financial exploitation of a disabled person and theft of property by deception.
Authorities say she worked as a caregiver for the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC), which serves children and adults in Madison County with developmental disabilities. Her job was to manage funds for the victims, prosecutors said.
From January 1, 2018 – October 24, 2019, she allegedly stole $14,948.91.
If she is convicted, she could spend eight years in prison. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.
