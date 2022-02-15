Woman accused of stealing federal funds from Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 40-year-old woman is accused of stealing federal housing funds from the city of Dellwood.
Mesha Sykes is charged with identity theft. Authorities say Dellwood received a $500,000 federal grant for rehabilitation of housing in the city, which it distributed to homeowners, residents and contractors. Authorities say an audit of the grant showed that $10,000 was unaccounted for.
Police allege that payments were made to credit cards and phone accounts in Sykes' name or accounts that she shared with her husband. Her husband had worked on houses in Dellwood. Bank records show more than $5,000 had been made to accounts connected to Sykes, police say. Her husband denies he was involved.
If convicted, Sykes could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
